Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637

Joseph A Coloccia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A Coloccia Obituary
Joseph A. Coloccia, of Granby, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Margherita Coloccia. Joseph was born in Port Chester, NY, a son of Francesco and Maria (Morinelli) Coloccia. Joseph will be dearly missed by his son John Coloccia, granddaughters Anna Giovanna and Rachael Christiina Coloccia all of Granby with whom he lived, daughter-in-law Elinor Coloccia, sister Joanna La Perchia and sisters-in-law Theresa Caputo and Adrianna Coloccia. In addition to his wife, Joseph is predeceased by his brother Donald Coloccia, sisters Maria Coloccia and Antoinette Morlet. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT 06035. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 9 a.m. at St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Road, Granby, CT 06035. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, 368 Broad St., Manchester, CT 06040. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Joseph's memory may be made to St. Therese Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now