Joseph A. "Joe" Malitsky, 79, of Hartford, CT formerly of Glastonbury, CT, loving husband of Johanna (Harris) Malitsky, peacefully passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Joe was born November 7, 1939 in Beaver Brook, PA and raised in McAdoo, PA, son of the late John and Sophia (Uchno) Malitsky. He attended Delaware Valley College, now University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. In addition, he served our country in the United States Army Reserves. Joe was employed at United Technologies, Pratt & Whitney in Human Resources. Following his retirement from UTC, Joe became a Sessional Assistant for the Connecticut General Assembly, in the House Chamber, State House of Representatives. He was very thankful for the special co-workers he had an opportunity to work with. Joe was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Paul Church, of St. Isadore & Maria Parish, Glastonbury, CT. Joe's gentle spirit and sense of humor will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife of over 56 years, Johanna, and their loving family, daughter Joanne (Greg) Carloni in Gilbert, AZ, sons Thomas Malitsky in Wells, ME, William (Trish) Malitsky, of Hebron, CT; eight adored grandchildren, Danielle, Allison and Nicole Carloni, Leah, Matthew and Cody Malitsky, Aidan and Aubree Malitsky; two cherished great grandchildren, Savannah and Carter Roberts. In addition, Joe is survived by his siblings, Carl (Josie) Malitsky, Florence (Edward) Mariasi, Stan (Mary Ann) Malitsky, Frank (Marge) Malitsky, Hank (Beverly) Malitsky, Mary (Rob) Zubris, Cecilia Washo, Joseph Ford, and Victoria (Tony) Gennaro; as well as many nieces and nephews. Most important to Joe was his beloved family and he cherished the times they spent together. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by infant brother, Thomas; sister Julie Ford; brother-in-law Michael Washo; niece Cynthia Malitsky and nephew Gary Zubris. Friends and relatives may call on the Malitsky family on Sunday, March 17th from 4-6pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 18th at 10am in St. Paul Church of St. Isadore & Maria Parish, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury. Attendees are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the / , https://www.heart.org/, or the https://www.cancer.org/. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary