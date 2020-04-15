Home

Joseph A. Mentasti


1928 - 2020
Joseph A. Mentasti Obituary
Joseph A. Mentasti, 92, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Countryside Manor. Joseph was born in Union City, New Jersey on February 20, 1928 and was the son of the late Victor and Agnes (Minazzi) Mentasti. Joseph was a parishioner at St. Anthony Church, Bristol. He worked for many years in Data Processing at Combustion Engineering in Windsor. Joseph served as a sergeant in the Air Force receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1949. He served for three years, stationed in the Aleutian Islands Alaska, and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal. He is survived by his three sons: Joseph V. Mentasti and his wife Ellen of Bristol, Todd Mentasti and his wife Wendy of Turnersville, N.J., David Mentasti of Burlington, N.C.; and his daughter: Lisa Chagnon of Farmington. Joseph is also survived by his sister Bobbie Rosas and her husband Ed of Mantua, N.J., as well as grandchildren; Brendon, Lauren, Lainey and great-grandchildren; Kayla and Colin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a date to be announced at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). Please visit Joseph's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
