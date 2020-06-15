Joseph A. Sheils, 76, of Willington, the husband of Deanna (Davenport) Sheils died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home. Born in Houlton, Maine, he was the son of the late Alphonsus and Agnes (McKinnon) Sheils. He had retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after almost 40 years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Theresa Sheils of Washington D.C., Thomas Sheils and his wife Alissa of Holliston, MA and Kathleen Haney and her husband Robert of Pomfret; his grandchildren Emma, Sawyer, Grace, and Dillon; his siblings Mary Ellen and Peter and his wife Florence, all of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. A lover of music, he enjoyed playing piano for family and friends. He was an avid Red Sox fan who coached little league, including his son Tom, for many years. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 15, 2020.