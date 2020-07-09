Joseph Arthur Cormier "Art", 88, beloved husband of Joan (Steben) Cormier, of West Hartford, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, the son of the late Arthur D. and Eglantine (Gaudet) Cormier, he lived his entire life in West Hartford. He was an active parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hartford for 58 years. Art graduated from St. Thomas the Apostle school, Abbey Prep and Hall High School where he excelled in baseball and football. He attended St. Michael's College and proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Art alongside with his wife and parents owned and operated Cormier's Exxon (Esso) Station in West Hartford for 52 years. Art and Joan loved square dancing and were members of the Shooting Stars and other clubs for 18 years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and President of the Civitan International Club. Besides his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law; Kenneth and Lucinda Cormier of West Hartford, John and Nancy Cormier of Swansea, MA, Martin and Dawn Cormier of Rockaway Township, NJ; his sister Corinne Hermann of Rocky Hill; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The funeral services were held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and the Christian burial were private. Donations in his memory may be made to The Little Sister's of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com