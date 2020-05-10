Joseph Bevivino
1943 - 2020
Joseph Bevivino, 76, of Harwinton, beloved husband of Patricia (Janeczek) Bevivino, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Born June 5, 1943 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Vito and Olga Bevivino, he grew up near Muzzy Field. He graduated from St. Anthony's High School in Bristol, and received business degrees from Boston College and Syracuse University. He had a management career of 22 years at Aetna Life and Casualty and 13 years at the Connecticut Lottery before retiring in 2010. He loved his family and watching his grandchildren participate in sports. He was introduced to the game of golf by his father-in-law and grew to love the game. He was a Yankees fan and faithfully followed Boston College football. He and Pat enjoyed boating and spending time at Pattaconk Yacht Club in Chester, CT, where he was a past Commodore. Besides his wife of 50 years, he is survived by his loving family, including his children Cynthia and John Quealy of Winchester, MA, Lori Pepler of Torrington, CT, and Peter and Sarah Bevivino of Burlington, CT, his grandchildren, Matthew, Aidan, and Anna Quealy, Nathan Pepler, and Emily, William, and Samuel Bevivino, and his cousins, Karen Nestico and Eleanor Parente, who were like sisters to him. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, Christopher Pepler. The family wishes to thank the staff at Valerie Manor in Torrington for the compassionate care they gave him. Graveside services will be private for the family. Donations can be made to: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (http://www.theaftd.org). Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
My brother, I will always remember how we used to be. RIP Jan
Jan Bevivino
Sister
May 9, 2020
I'm was so sorry to hear about Joe. He was such a gentle soul and a really great man. My condolences to Pat and his children. You'll all in my prayers at this difficult time. Love always, Roxanne
Roxanne Bevivino
Family
