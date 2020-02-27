Home

Joseph Bovino


1944 - 2020
Joseph Bovino Obituary
Joseph A. Bovino, 75, of Old Saybrook, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Mr. Bovino was born April 15, 1944 in Hartford CT to Richard & Angelina "DiBella" Bovino. He was the owner/operator of The Carriage House Hair Salon - Manchester & Elegante Hair Design - Windsor for over 25 years. His memorable smile/grin & charm turned many of his clients into close friends over the years. Some of Joe's many loves The New York Yankees, being a season ticket holder for The New England/Hartford Whalers, Mickey Mouse, spending time in the kitchen preparing a fabulous meal, operating Pepino's food booth at the Franklin Ave Italian Festival as well as many other local Fairs, fishing, entertaining friends & family, walking his dog around the beach but most of all he enjoyed sitting outside on his patio greeting all who entered Bel-Air beach. He is survived by his sons, Richard II; Todd (Bethany); Joseph Jr "Jay"(Carolee); Justin (Olivia); daughter, Cayla (Nick); grandchildren Joseph III; Vincent; Austin; Ryan; Taylor; Lilyanna; Cienna; Calista. He is predeceased by his Mom (Angelina) & Dad (Richard) Memorial donations may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation at fidelco.org in Joe's name.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2020
