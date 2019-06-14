Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
25 Saint Bernard Terrace
Rockville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Couture
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Couture

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph C. Couture Obituary
Joseph C. Couture, 81, of Tolland, beloved husband of 37 years to the late Margaret (Poirier) Couture (April 2016), passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 with his family at his side. Born in Maine, the son of the late Omer and Laura (Charrette) Couture, he moved to Connecticut and lived in Glastonbury and Hartford before moving to Tolland nineteen years ago. Prior to his retirement, Joe was employed as a machinist at Gammons Hoaglund Company. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, animals, feeding the birds, music, and following UConn Women's Basketball and the Boston Red Sox. He loved being outdoors. Joe is survived by his daughters, Doreen Gastringer of Tolland, and Donna Gastringer of East Hartford; nine grandchildren, James, Nicole, Brian, Tracey, Christopher, Amy, Lani, Chad, and Kristy; twelve great grandchildren; his step children, Vern Tyler, Jr. and his wife Maria of Amston, and Sandra Ziegler of Vernon; a brother, Jerry Couture of Manchester, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by ten siblings. The family wants to thank the nurses and staff at Caring Hands and Visiting Nurses Association of Vernon CT for their excellent care and gentle assistance. His family will receive friends for calling hours on Sunday, June 16th from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17th at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 Saint Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Rockville. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now