Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
254 Burritt St.
Plantsville, CT
View Map
Joseph C. Geladino


1946 - 2019
Joseph C. Geladino Obituary
Joseph C. Geladino, 73, of Bristol and Fort Myers, FL, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. He was the husband of Nancy Toffolon. Joe was born on June 18, 1946 in Bristol, the son of the late Carl and Angela "Mary" (Dattoma) Geladino. He graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 1965. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the US Army, 9th Infantry, in the Mekong Delta. Joe was a General Contractor and built many homes in the area. He also worked at New Departure in Bristol and was retired from GM in Tarrytown, NY. He was a member of the Bristol Elks and Republican Town Committee. In addition to his wife Nancy, he leaves his children, Kimberly Bumbera and husband Frank, Trisha Boucher, and stepson Michael Bradigo and wife Kellie all of Southington; his grandchildren, Austin Rogers, Austin Bumbera, Evan Bumbera, Emily Boucher, Madison Boucher, Joseph Boucher and Nicholas Bradigo. He also leaves his former sons-in-law Pete Boucher and Todd Rogers as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends, and his special companion "Josie". He was predeceased by his granddaughter Alexandra Rogers. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 20l9 at 10 am at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Connecticut Department of Veteran Affairs, https://egov.ct.gov/dvadonations For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 10, 2019
