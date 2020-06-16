Joseph C. Sullivan
Joseph Charles Sullivan, 27, of Suffield, beloved son of Daniel Sullivan and Margaret (Dougan) Pappas, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2020. Born in Hartford on June 27, 1992, Joe was a graduate of Suffield High School, class of 2010. He attended Keene State and was employed by Kelly Container in Suffield. Joe will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to truly know him. He had a love for his family, the outdoors, music, art and living creatures of any kind. He was bright, kind, and a natural athlete. He enjoyed snowboarding, dirt biking, and all New England sports teams. His presence filled every room he entered with that 'Joe smirk' and a tender and gracious heart. Joe treated all people with love and without judgment. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Margaret, his sister, Tara Sullivan; his paternal grandmother, Joanne Sullivan, and maternal grandparents, Charles and Constance Dougan; aunts and uncles Brian and Linda Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Karlene Sullivan, David Sullivan, Michelle Sullivan, Corey and Betsey Sullivan, and Marcia and Reeve Moore, half-brothers Alex and Nick, as well as many cousins who he loved dearly. His cousin Danny was his closest friend, not only in age but in spirit – they were truly best friends from the beginning and through every stage of life. Joe was predeceased by his beloved grandfather, Daniel Sullivan and great grandfather, Joseph Osowiecki. The Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation. Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield has been entrusted with the Arrangements. For online condolences please visit: wwwSuffieldFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 16, 2020.
