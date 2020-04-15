|
January 22, 1933 – April 11, 2020. Joe was born in Middletown in 1933, the son of John and Josephine (D'Aquila) Virgadaula. Joe was a master building contractor, learning his skills at Vinal Technical School and at Hillyer College where he majored in architectural design. Following two years of military service in Japan during the Korean War, Joe began his construction career as a union carpenter. He then ventured out on his own as sole proprietor of Superior Builders for twenty years, where he constructed many fine homes in the Middletown area. Joe's success led to a new career at Liberty Bank in Middletown as a senior appraiser for many years. While there, Joe was most proud of his role as Construction Manager in overseeing the conversion of the old Post Office on Middletown Main Street to new corporate headquarters for Liberty Bank. He retired from the bank in 1985 as Assistant Vice President. More important than his success in business was Joe's profound love of his family. He was the devoted husband of Ginny for 63 years, the proud father of five children, a doting grandfather/great-grandfather to 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. It was his family that provided Joe with the greatest source of joy and pride. He led by example and passed on to his children the value of hard work, self-sufficiency and perseverance. He was a one-man construction machine always there to lend support and guidance on every type of home improvement project for his children. In an expression of his love of family, Joe spent much of his time making model airplanes and ships for each and every grandchild and great-grandchild, using nothing but scrap material to demonstrate conservation and creativity. Each child was there as a helper, learning from Grandpa how to use tools, how to repurpose materials, and to be responsible for selecting a name, a color and decal for each model. The models are an enduring testament to Joe's love for each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe's craftsmanship did not end there. He was a perfectionist with a love of local history and architecture. He spent countless hours constructing scale models of the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown and the Swing Bridge in Haddam. His designs were based on photographs of each bridge and were constructed to scale. His bridges were shown on Channel 8 News, won awards at the Durham Fair and were displayed at Middletown City Hall and Portland Town Hall. Joe and Ginny spent many years traveling to Mexico, Europe, Puerto Rico and Florida. Joe was an avid jazz enthusiast, attending many concerts in the area and each summer camped out at the Hartford Jazz Festival in Bushnell Park. Joe was also an avid New York Mets fan. Joe was a lifetime member of the Middletown Elks and an original building committee member. He was also a longtime member of the Middletown YMCA and a parishioner of St. Sebastian's Church. Joe leaves behind his loving wife and his five children - Joe Virgadula and wife Marina, Stephen Virgadaula, Linda Waller, Lisa McGregor, Laura Quinn and husband, Ed; eleven grandchildren – Louis and Tomas Virgadula, Nicole and Gina Waller, Kelly Puida (McGregor), CJ McGregor, Danny and Lindsey Virgadaula, Matthew, Steven and Kevin Quinn; and three great-grandchildren – Lucas and Lily Puida, and Molly McGregor; a brother, John Virgadaula and wife Debbie of Florida; a caring sister-in-law, Mary Danner from Weymouth, MA; and a former daughter-in-law, Wendy Virgadaula. He was predeceased by his sister Anita Onorati and husband Peter; and a son-in-law, James Waller. He also is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Portland Fire Department, PO. Box 71, Portland, CT 06480. For the full obituary or to sign the guestbook please visit online at https://www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020