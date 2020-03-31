|
|
Joseph Christopher Gallo, 68, passed away on March 25, 2020, with his longtime "sweetheart" Susan Garagliano, at his side. Joe was born on December 24, 1951, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Mary(Renzini) and the late Gerarro Gallo. Joe was predeceased by his beloved uncles "Freddy" Gallo and "Romy" Gallo, who helped care for him and his siblings. Throughout his life, Joe expressed how thankful he was fortheir selflessness and love. He is survived by his fosterfathe rCatillo "Sonny" Mirra and was predeceased by his foster mother Amelia "Molly" (Luongo) Mirra and his fostergrandmotherConcetta Luongo. Joe was predeceased by his foster parents Vincent Abruzzese, Sr. and Louise Abruzzese. Joe felt blessed and grateful for the love and support of his two foster families, with whom he maintained lifelong relationships. He was predeceased by brothers James Gallo, Anthony Gallo, Anthony Marchese, Emmanuel Marchese, William Capello, Jr. and Alberto "Junior" Torres, and his sister Concetta "Connie" Monahan. He was also predeceased by his nephew Joey Gallo. He is survived by sisters Joanne Gallo (and husband Ray Sanabria), Rose Marie Christiansen, Carolyn Mirra, Jodie Abruzzese (and husband Ricardo Seobarrat), Patricia Abruzzese, and brothers Jerry (and wife Nadine) Marchese, Frank (and wife Dorothy) Mirra, Vincent (and wife Grace) Abruzzese, Jr., Dean Abruzzese (and partner Brenda), and Leonard Abruzzese (and partner June). He is also survived by a close cousin Augie (and his wife Pat) Renzini, and several nieces and nephews. Throughout his career and in his everyday life, Joe focused on the positives. He was thankfulforthe safe haven he found in the Mount Loretto orphanage on Staten Island. Joe was especially inspired by how his sister Joanne Gallo overcame adversity, and he measured any difficulty he faced against the challenges she met. He appreciated the mentors he met as a young salesman and as a New England Regional Sales Manager. He enjoyed his work as a project manager in energy conservation. Joe was proud of his run for state representative. Most recently, Joe gave talks that he composed on Call Before You Dig safety. He was known for presentations that were equally informative and entertaining, as he believed this was the most effective way to communicate important information. Months and even years after he retired, he would periodically receive calls from managers from municipalities, the State of CT and construction companies who remembered his talks and requested his creative and memorable presentations for their new employees. Joe was happy to make friends with a sincere smile and a hug. He was known to all his friends as being very loyal and kind, and was happiest when he could make them smile or laugh. We are grateful to Dr. FrancesGurtman for providing many years of excellent care. Thanks also to Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, and to Hartford Healthcare Hospice at Home, especially Nurse Case Manager Laurie Fuschino and Aide Vincent. Thanks to Polish Caregivers and Homemakers, especially Alexandra and Gabriella. Susan, Joe's amazing family, Joe's wonderful friends all know how much he loved us - he was not shy abouttelling us. (Actually, Joe was not shy, period.) When the health care crisis has passed and a date can be set to celebrate Joe's life, it is hoped we can gathertogetherto share fond memories. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to . Arrangements are through D' Angelo Funeral Home, Inc, 22 South Main Street, Middletown, CT
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020