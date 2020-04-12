|
Joseph Cleggan Ettienne-Modeste, 78, of Bloomfield, beloved husband for 51 years of Theresa (Mitchell) Ettienne-Modeste, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home after a brief illness. Born in La Taste, St. Patrick's, Grenada, WI on August 2, 1941, son of the late Halentine Ettienne and Tamelina Modeste. He was raised in Grenada and later graduated from the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, WI. Joseph and his family immigrated to the United States in 1984 and settled in Bloomfield with his wife where they raised their nine children. While living in Grenada, Joseph worked as a Teacher and Health Inspector. In the US, he worked as an Environmental Services Supervisor at Yale New Haven Hospital until his retirement in 2002. He was a devout Catholic throughout his life and was a parishioner at Christ the King Church and Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. He was a devoted Husband and very dedicated Father and Grandfather and a loyal friend. He was quiet, courageous, disciplined, had a strong work ethic, and always sharply groomed. He expressed unwavering humility and touched the lives of many. His life was remarkable and exemplary. In his spare time, he enjoyed tending to his flowers and vegetable gardens. He was a music lover throughout his life, he played the saxophone and DJ'd as a young man. He enjoyed Reggae and Calypso especially Bob Marley and Mighty Sparrow. His favorite holidays were Easter and Christmas and he enjoyed playing Christmas Carols. He was an avid reader, loved to play dominoes with his family and friends. Joseph loved sports, he was the captain of the cricket team, enjoyed boxing, soccer and UConn basketball. He was a Scout Master and traveled extensively. Besides his wife, he leaves nine children, Kelson Ettienne-Modeste, M.D. of Vernon, Dexter Ettienne-Modeste and his wife JoAnn Ettienne-Modeste of Bloomfield, Clyde Ettienne-Modeste of Middletown, Tessa Ettienne-Modeste of Bloomfield, Nichol Clark and her husband Todd Clark of Bloomfield, Anthony Ettienne-Modeste of Tampa, FL, Dr. Geriel Ettienne-Ijezie and her husband Kingsley Ijezie of Woodbridge, VA, Maria Ettienne-Modeste and her fiancé Johnnie-Lee Walton of Bloomfield, Natasha Ettienne-Johnson and her husband Terrell Johnson of Alexandria, VA; three sisters, Sandra Modeste-Byron and her husband Roger Byron, and Linda Jones of Trinidad, and Ruby Modeste of Venezuela; 13 grandchildren, Dexter Ettienne-Modeste, Jr., Destiny Webster, Jazmyn Clark, Jada Clark, Amyra Ettienne-Modeste, Amaya Ettienne-Modeste, Asa Ettienne-Modeste, Isis Ettienne-Modeste, Makhi Ettienne-Modeste, Sarai Ettienne-Modeste, Anthony Ettienne-Modeste, Jr., Pace Ettienne-Modeste, and Isaiah Ettienne-Modeste. Two cousins, Kennedy Mattison and his wife Mary and Avis Sylvester and family, Addison Dailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Nalton Modeste, John Francios, and his sister Joan Modeste. A private service and burial will be held. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at a date and time to be announced. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020