Joseph "Joe" Clematito, 74, of Wethersfield, loving husband of 42 years to Sharon A. (Crovo) Clematito, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. Joe was born, February 8, 1946 and raised in Hartford, son to the late Pasquale and Olga (Vennell) Clematito. He purchased a home in Wethersfield, September 1978 with his wife to be, prior to their marriage in October 1978. He was a dedicated employee of the State of CT for 35 years in the Superior Court Building, Hartford, retiring in 2001. After retiring, he felt the need to continuing working, so he became a school crossing guard for the Town of Wethersfield, crossing children and their parents at Wolcott Hill Rd. & Nott St. for 12 years. Joe had many hobbies and passions, including being an avid New York Yankees fan, video poker at the casinos, traveling, a love for Elvis, a great love for cooking and watching cooking shows to learn and prepare new recipes, meeting Danny for daily morning coffee, gardening, and growing many different types of flowers. Most of all, he loved his family, always had a smile on his face even through his illness, and making people laugh. In addition to his wife Sharon, Joe will be deeply missed and remembered by his family; a son and daughter-in-law, James A. & Jessica Rival of Manchester; a grandson Aidan Rival; a brother and sister-in-law, Daniel & Pattie Clematito in Florida; a sister-in-law Susan Crovo of Hartford; his godchildren Julie Jeski and Jaime Jeski, both of Bristol and their mother Nancy Robinson. A Mass of Christian Burial (which will be live streamed), celebrating Joe's life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 am in Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. All social distancing and attendee limitations will be followed, to include wearing of masks and 75 attendees in the church for the funeral mass. Joe's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center in Hartford. To extend online condolences, share a memory and for live streaming instructions, please visit Joe's web page at farleysullivan.com
.