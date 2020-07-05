Joseph Cobham Noyes V, known to everyone as "Quint" passed away suddenly on Thursday June 25th 2020. Quint was notorious for his charisma, humor, positivity and genuine love of people. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and spent his childhood in Hartford, CT attending the Renbrook School. He enjoyed spending his summers with his paternal grandmother in Madison, CT at the Madison Beach Club and in Quebec at Lake Memphremagog with his maternal grandparents. Quint's friendships spread far and wide. He went on to graduate from the Pomfret School in Pomfret, CT and had completed his freshman year at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY. Always on the move, Quint took pride in a variety of activities including lacrosse, soccer, squash, tennis, and golf. He had a hunger for speed and adventure, which fueled his love for skiing. Quint possessed great artistic talent and was also refining his skills in the kitchen. Breakfast was his specialty. Above all, Quint's greatest passion was bringing joy to the people he shared his experiences with. Quint's authenticity was remarkable. He had the ability to make anyone laugh, by simply being himself. A fiercely loyal friend with a contagiously bright spirit, Quint was the life of any party and loved by all. Quint was the twelfth in line of direct descendants of the Hon. John Alden and direct descendant of Joseph C. Noyes, United States Representative, 25th Congress, from Maine. He is survived by his parents Laura Talbot Noyes of Clinton CT and Joseph C. Noyes, IV of Stonington, CT; sister Sarah Pratt Noyes of Clinton, CT; his mother's fiance Capt. Wayne R. Buchanan, USCG, Ret., of Clinton, CT; his father's fiance Suzanne M. Bethune of Stonington, CT; his grandparents Peter Brewster Talbot and Suzanne Nye Talbot of Lebanon, NH; Joseph C. Noyes III of San Miguel, Mexico; his aunt and uncle Heather Talbot Peterson and Mark J. Peterson of Crested Butte, CO; his aunt Christina Noyes of Alabama; his uncles William A. Noyes of Telluride, CO, Jason C. Lewis and Jonathan A. Lewis of Guilford CT. Calling hours will be held on July 8th and 9th from 4:00pm-5:30pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm at Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd, Madison, CT 06443. Please join us for a celebration of Quint's life on Friday, July 10th at 11:00am outside of the First Congregational Church, 26 Meeting House Lane, Madison, CT 06443. We ask that you respect social distancing rules by staying on personal picnic blankets and wearing masks. We will be broadcasting the celebration via Zoom, link to be posted on Swan Funeral Home website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/madison-ct/joseph-noyes-9238551
. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Quint's memory may be made to the Renbrook School https://www.renbrook.org/giving/give-today
and the Pomfret School https://www.pomfret.org/support-pomfret/give
.