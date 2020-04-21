|
|
Joseph "Joe" Coelho, 82, of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 59 years of Mary "Maria Rose" (Freitas) Coelho, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal on October 17, 1937, he was the son of the late John and Virginia (Pacheco) Coelho. He spent his childhood in the Azores, and at the age of 19 set out on an adventure of a lifetime, where Joe worked for two years in Southeast Asia to build roads in underdeveloped communities. At the age of 21 Joe was the first of his family to immigrate to the United States and settled in Massachusetts. Soon after he met the love of his life Mary "Rose" and they were married in Somerset, MA and moved to Hartford to begin their life together. Joe and Mary joyfully welcomed into their home five of his siblings who immigrated to the United States, sponsoring them to share in the great opportunity this country offered. Joe was proud to be an American, but held dear to his Portuguese heritage with traditions and food. Many great times were shared with family and friends celebrating summer picnics, holiday open house visits and New Year's Eve parties. Joe was a true gentleman and was well respected and admired by so many people. His demeanor was loving, kind, caring and very friendly. He had an infectious smile and a sense of humor that made many laugh with his jokes and stories. Joe believed that it was important to help others, especially those in need, and made random acts of kindness a part of this life. Joe was a member of Our Lady of Fatima and Incarnation Churches, and served as Eucharistic Minister and Lector for many years. He was also a member of the Holy Ghost Portuguese Society. Joe was a man of great faith and drew strength through prayer and the faith he had in God. Joe was an industrial supply salesman for Jacobs, Laurel Supply, and Hawley for 40 years. In addition to his fulltime job, he was a travel agent for Relvas Travel and notary public where we assisted many friends and family by translating legal documents. Joe enjoyed traveling with his family and those memories will forever be in the hearts of his family. He also enjoyed home improvements, gardening, and spending time with family, friends, and beloved family dog Max. Joe was a fan of Sporting Futbol Club of Portugal, Red Sox, Patriots, and Hartford Whalers. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Joe will be forever missed by his devoted wife Mary; his beloved daughter, Catherine "Cathy" Beers and husband Craig of Wethersfield and his two adored granddaughters who brought him so much joy, Samantha and Stephanie Beers. He is also survived by four siblings, Maria Jose Castanho, Tiago Coelho and his wife Adriana of CT, George Coelho and his wife Lucy of FL, and Olivia Monteiro and her husband Joe of Canada, sisters-in-law, Suzette Coelho of CT and Maria Sardinha of MA, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by nine siblings, Jose, Jacinto, Luis, Manuel, Joao, Antonio and Olivia Coelho, Cristina Ramalho and Conceicao Carvalho. Special thanks to the caring nurses and staff at Maple View Health & Rehabilitation Center of Rocky Hill and Hartford Hospital 9th Floor ICU Stepdown unit for their loving dedication and care of Joseph. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and entombment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. A full mass and celebration of life for family and friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite #4B, Southington, CT 06489 or https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=617772 The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Joe with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020