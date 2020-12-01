1/1
Joseph Conrad Leroux Jr.
Joseph Conrad "Connie" Leroux Jr., 69, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Diane Leroux passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. . A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020, from 7 p.m., in the Cremation Society of Connecticut Chapel (located in Carmon Windsor Funeral Home) 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. His family will receive guests prior to the service from 6-7 p.m. Guests are kindly asked to wear face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be private at the request of his family. Please visit www.cremationct.com for a FULL Obituary listing and online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
DEC
2
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that you've lost Connie. He was clearly a good husband, father and a fine neighbor and friend of many years. Wishing you peace during this difficult time. Sending love, hugs and prayers.
Bev and Bill Landers
Beverly Landers
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with thé entire family.

RIP Connie
Bob Creech
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our memories help us. Connie will be missed by so many. I’m so blessed to be able to have him as a friend. Love to Diane and William and everyone who loved Connie.
Nancy Alexander
Friend
