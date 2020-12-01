Joseph Conrad "Connie" Leroux Jr., 69, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Diane Leroux passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. . A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020, from 7 p.m., in the Cremation Society of Connecticut Chapel (located in Carmon Windsor Funeral Home) 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. His family will receive guests prior to the service from 6-7 p.m. Guests are kindly asked to wear face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be private at the request of his family. Please visit www.cremationct.com
for a FULL Obituary listing and online condolences.