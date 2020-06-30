Joseph D'Esopo Forte, cherished and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin – peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 24th, weeks shy of his 90th birthday. Born in Middletown, CT August 6, 1930 to the late William and Grace (D'Esopo) Forte, Joseph attended Hartford and West Hartford public schools and graduated from "old" Hall High in 1948. He was a member of the second graduating class (1952) of Fairfield University, and remained a proud Stag. Following army service in Korea, Joseph returned home to CT, married, raised a family, and was employed in his family's business, NAPA Auto Parts. Barbershop singing and golf (on a really hot, humid day) were Joseph's recreational passions. He was privileged to be a long-time member of the Hartford Chapter of Barbershop Harmony, the Insurance City Chorus, a Society interim director, and lead in the Good Fourtune Quartet. Joseph was a member, by invitation, of NEWCANEWENG honor society for the Northeastern District of Barbershop Harmony. In his many years of golfing, Joseph played some of the finest golf courses in the USA. He has been a member of Ellington Ridge Country Club and a past president of the West Hartford Squires. Joseph is survived by his wife of 28 years, Margaret (Peggy) Daleas, his son Michael Forte (Cathy Hunter), daughters Diane F. Derwin (Butch), Ann Marie Phelps, and Paula Thompson. He is also survived by grandchildren, Melissa (Rob), Allison, Joe, Lisa (Sean), Shawn (Sue), Jody, Wally, eight great grandchildren, his brother-in-law Noel Moran, several nephews, nieces and cousins, and by Peggy's family, Stephen Daleas, Bryan Daleas, Jeannine Patterson (Andrew), and their daughters Olivia Grace and Ruby Sage, and sister-in-law Mary-Claire Carter. Joseph was predeceased by his brother Rocco, sister Mary Ann Moran and the former Elizabeth McGuinn Forte, the mother of his children. Peggy wishes to thank the following for their loving care of Joseph during his 21-year journey with Parkinson's disease: Kipp Van Meter, DO, Hartford Health Care, Avon; Adam Simmons, MD, Hospital for Special Care; Patrick Senatus, MD, Hartford Health Care, Vernon; Mary Root, Powerful Aging, UCONN Medical Center; Ronald Preis, DDS, golfing partner; Jason Gerrard, MD, Yale Medical Center; Connie Ferreira, Care Giver; friends, neighbors and the faith communities of St. Peter Claver Church, West Hartford and The Holy Family Retreat Center; the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Personnel and the Barbershop Breakfast Foursome. Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.