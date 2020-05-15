Joseph D. Gagliardi, 95, of Windsor Locks and formerly a longtime resident of East Hartford, CT passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife, Lorraine (McNamara) Gagliardi in 2009. Born in East Hartford, CT on July 11, 1924, the son of the late Joseph and Louise (Opito) Gagliardi. He was a high school graduate from Thomas Snell Weaver High School in 1942. Following graduation, Joseph was employed as a machinist by Pratt & Whitney Machine Tool of West Hartford, CT for 47 years. Joseph was a United States Navy Veteran who served in World War II from 1943 to 1946. Joseph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who was always willing to lend a hand with guidance, a repair and to support those he cared for any way possible. He enjoyed woodworking, golf, fishing with a friend, watching a little league baseball game, spend time with his grandchildren and just being with family. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Karen (Gagliardi) Cunningham of Enfield, his granddaughter and husband, Megan (Cunningham) Kendrick and Christopher Kendrick, his grandson, Brian Cunningham and his great granddaughter, Kinsley Rayne Kendrick. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Joseph was also predeceased by his two sisters, Sadie (Gagliardi) Lupinacci and Rose (Gagliardi) Yacovino. At this time, there will be no funeral services. There will be a memorial celebration of Joseph's life and honoring his military service held on a later date when family and friends can gather safely. The family asks, if you are able, please make a donation in his memory to a food bank or a charity providing services to those in need during this present crisis. For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.