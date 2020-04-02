|
Joseph D. Jagoda, 76, of Portland, husband of Patricia (Cote) Jagoda, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 due to complications of kidney disease. He grew up in Rockfall, the son of the late Frank and Sadie (Tokarz) Jagoda. Joe honorably served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was an ironworker for 35 years with Local 15 in Hartford. Joe was a standout athlete at Middletown High School in football and baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Jagoda of Gretna, VA. His sons, Jeff Jagoda, and Ryon Jagoda and his wife Michele, all of Portland. His sister, Lorraine Hubbard and her husband, Warren of Rockfall; three grandchildren, J.T., Amber and Brianna. He was predeceased by infant twin boys; and a brother, Gerald Jagoda. Due to current events, funeral and graveside services are private. A Memorial Mass at St. Mary Church, Portland, will be held at a future date. Those who wish may send memorial donations to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020