Joseph (Joe) David Cohen, 85, of West Hartford and Bloomfield, died peacefully on April 11, 2020. Joe was the owner of Joe's Arco in Hartford and co-owner of Central Wheel in West Hartford and Farmington. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Sheila (Wolberg). Joe and Sheila were best friends and constant companions. Joe is also survived by his children Debbie Cohen, Sarah (Cohen/Berman) and her husband Neil Herzig, and Brian Cohen and his wife Debbie (Greeson), and his sister-in-law, Joan Wolberg. There was nothing Joe wouldn't do for his wife and children, however his greatest joy came from his grandchildren: Matthew Berman (wife Colleen and daughter Kennedy), Marc Berman, Lauren Cohen, Audrey Herzig, Zachary Cohen; as well as Jennifer Herzig, Ty Mitchell, and Kur Mitchell. He lived for his family and they loved him intensely. Joe loved history and shared this love with his grandchildren. He took advantage of any excuse to spend time with his family and attended his grandchildren's sporting events, school functions, dance recitals, Bar and Bat Mitzvah's, graduations, and his grandson Matthew's wedding. He was thrilled to become a great grandfather a year ago. Joe's kind heart, warm smile, and gentle presence touched the lives of his family and friends. He was a devoted and caring person who often gave "quiet" help to others. Joe will be dearly missed by his family and friends. There will be a private graveside service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of this amazing man may be sent to Golf Fore The Kids, www.golfforethekids.com, ? Alan Osit, 35 Farm Brook Lane, So. Windsor, CT 06074 or Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Ste. 410, Rockville, MD 20852. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020