Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church (St. Edmund Campion Parish)
370 May Rd.
East Hartford, CT
Joseph David Raymond Obituary
Joseph David Raymond, 79, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. David was born December 23, 1939 in Hartford, the son of the late Michael Joseph, Sr. and Teresa Raymond, brother of the late Michael Joseph, Jr. and Marilyn Raymond. David proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at Hartford Mack and the CT Co-op. David will be sadly missed by his beloved nieces, Teresa, Angela and Mary-Lynne Raymond and Julie Marsh and her husband Greg. He also leaves Meredith Campanelli, "The love of his life" and Laurie, daughter of his heart and Jim Fontaine and children Shyanne, Carlina, Ivy-Lynne, Charlie-Kate and Alton, and so many nieces, nephews, family, caregiver and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (July 25) at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church (St. Edmund Campion Parish) 370 May Rd., East Hartford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial with military honors will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name may be made to St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Rd., East Hartford, CT 06118. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019
