1/1
Joseph DeCaro
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph DeCaro, 55, of Windsor, beloved husband for 24 years of Laura L. (Hartranft) DeCaro, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home. Born in Springfield, MA on January 3, 1965, son of Geraldine (Dorn) Columbia of Windsor and the late Joseph DeCaro, he was raised in Agawam, MA and Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1983. After high school, Joseph worked many jobs over years and most recently had worked in the courier industry. He enjoyed tending to the flowers and vegetable gardens arounds his home and spending time watching the squirrels and birds in his yard. A true animal lover, Joseph will be greatly missed by his Yellow Lab, Sammi, his five ferrets, and his mother's African Gray Parrot, Gizmo. In his spare time, he loved playing softball in several leagues in the Hartford area, fishing in the local rivers and streams, and driving his Ford Mustang 5.0. Besides his wife, Laura, he leaves his mother Geraldine Columbia and her husband Gordon of Windsor; and many friends. His family will receive friends on Monday, July 13, 4-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. In memory of Joseph's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the Ferret Association of Connecticut, Inc., 14 Sherbrooke Ave., Hartford, CT 06106-3838. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 10, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 11, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved