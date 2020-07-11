Joseph DeCaro, 55, of Windsor, beloved husband for 24 years of Laura L. (Hartranft) DeCaro, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home. Born in Springfield, MA on January 3, 1965, son of Geraldine (Dorn) Columbia of Windsor and the late Joseph DeCaro, he was raised in Agawam, MA and Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1983. After high school, Joseph worked many jobs over years and most recently had worked in the courier industry. He enjoyed tending to the flowers and vegetable gardens arounds his home and spending time watching the squirrels and birds in his yard. A true animal lover, Joseph will be greatly missed by his Yellow Lab, Sammi, his five ferrets, and his mother's African Gray Parrot, Gizmo. In his spare time, he loved playing softball in several leagues in the Hartford area, fishing in the local rivers and streams, and driving his Ford Mustang 5.0. Besides his wife, Laura, he leaves his mother Geraldine Columbia and her husband Gordon of Windsor; and many friends. His family will receive friends on Monday, July 13, 4-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. In memory of Joseph's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the Ferret Association of Connecticut, Inc., 14 Sherbrooke Ave., Hartford, CT 06106-3838. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.