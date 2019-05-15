Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Joseph DeGrandi
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Joseph (Giuseppi) DeGrandi, 74, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. Born in Floridia, Sicily, he immigrated here with his family when he was 12. Eldest son of Concetta (Indomenico) and Vincenzo DeGrandi, he graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford. He obtained his undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Hartford. Joe taught the sciences for more than 30 years in the Hartford Public Schools. In addition to his love of teaching, he enjoyed dancing, bowling, and being in nature, whether in his garden, at the beach, or hiking in the mountains.He is preceded in death by brothers Salvatore and James DeGrandi. He is survived by his sister Sally Ihnatenko and several nephews and nieces.A celebration of his life will be held at Dillon-Baxter funeral home on Wednesday, May 22 from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019
