Joseph E. Beaulieu of East Hartford, peacefully entered into eternal life on Thursday, April 23, 2020 just weeks prior to his 90th Birthday and 70th Wedding Anniversary. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Rose Violet (Manganello), whom he cherished and adored. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his four loving and devoted daughters; Shirley Lepage of Southington, Marilyn Beaulieu, of East Hartford; Debbie and husband Paul Fitzgerald of East Hartford and Donna and husband Russell Rich of Farmington. Joe was born May 7, 1930 in Lowell Massachusetts moving to Connecticut in 1946 where he met and married the love of his life Rose. Joe and Rose were married May 13, 1950 in East Hartford where they resided together for nearly 70 years. Joe was a proud veteran of the US Navy spending his tour of duty in Tennessee. After being discharged from the service, he began a long and successful career in the retail fuel oil business. Joe began his career working for The Laurel Oil Company in Hartford, CT attending the University of Hartford at night in pursuit of an Accounting Degree. Joe worked his way up from the accounting department to ultimately becoming President and General Manager of TLC Oil; helping to grow the company into the largest retail fuel oil company in Central Connecticut. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and most importantly, the dedicated employees he was fortunate to work with for so many years. He was an active member of St Christopher's Church, East Hartford as well as a 63 year Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his wife and daughters, Joe leaves 8 loving grandchildren (Brandon, Michael, Jeffrey, Kathleen, Kevin, Kelly, Kerry and Jason) and 1 great-grandchild, Paul, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Above all else, Joe cherished family, including Rose's large loving family that brought him so much joy and happiness the last 70+ years. Joe was pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph A. Beaulieu and Sophie (Altemus) Beaulieu as well as his siblings France A. Beaulieu, Louise Villemaire, Lorraine Thompson and John Beaulieu. Joe was also pre-deceased by both his Beaulieu and Manganello brothers and sisters- in- law whom he loved dearly. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 and we look forward to a time when we can gather together for a funeral mass and celebration of life after the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 Pandemic are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe's name may be made to East Catholic High School, 115 New State Road, Manchester, CT 06042. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of both Hartford Hospital and Salmon Brook Rehab in Glastonbury for their dedicated work and many acts of kindness. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020