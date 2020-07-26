Joseph E. DaMotta, 61, of East Granby, CT passed away on July 11th, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital after struggling unsuccessfully to recover from a sudden heart attack in June. He was born in Hartford, CT on August 11, 1958, son of Joseph R. DaMotta and Jeanne (Dube) DaMotta. The family moved to East Granby in 1964, when he was 6. Joe was President of J.D. Precision Machine, a machine job shop he started with his brother John in the 1990's. He was a skilled toolmaker and an accomplished metal craftsman, proud of the intricate parts he made and polished to shine like jewels. A talented musician, even after all these years Joe still regularly played the guitar he built in his high school shop class. Joe was an avid dirt bike rider, first as a teenage motocross competitor, and for many years as a recreational rider with a band of hardy weekend bike enthusiasts. A stack of books was always within reach. Joe was a passionate reader, especially of history and crime thrillers. He was fascinated with the way people lived in earlier times and how their ways evolved into how we do things now. The crime thrillers were his ultimate escape. Eventually he wrote his own crime thriller, a story that takes place in and around a semi-fictional version of East Granby. A thoughtful, sensitive guy with a sharp sense of humor and a big heart, still his family and friends knew to be prepared for a practical joke whenever Joe was around. He leaves a big hole in our hearts. Besides his parents, Joe is survived by his brothers Jim and his wife Tina Gagnon DaMotta of Honea Path, SC; and Jeremy and his wife Jorie Butler of Roanoke, TX. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews Anthony DaMotta of Travelers Rest, SC; Karen DaMotta of Aurora, CO; William Cody Butler of Crossville, TN; George Storm Butler of Lakewood, CO; Nobel Chance Butler of Cambridge, MA; Carrolline D. Butler of Carrollton, TX; Margaret M. DaMotta of Windsor Locks, CT; and John P. DaMotta also of Windsor Locks, CT; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joe was predeceased by his brothers John R. and Jeffrey D. DaMotta. Joe has had many good, loyal, supportive friends over the years. You all know who you are. The family extends our appreciation for the happiness and comfort you brought into his life Out of concern for the health and safety of Joe's family and friends during the current pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. When the family determines it is safe to do so, Joe's remains will be brought to a happy place where he can rest in peace. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Joe's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
