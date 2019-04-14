Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Cusano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Cusano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph F. Cusano Obituary
Joseph (Joe) F. Cusano Jr. 75, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019.Born in Hartford CT, he was the son of the late Joseph (Ozzie) and Rose Cusano, and resided in Higganum, CT and Beaufort, SC.He is survived by his loving wife of almost 55 years, Charlene S. Cusano, and their two children, his daughter Teresa L. Cusano and her family of Melbourne FL and his son Joseph F. Cusano III and granddaughter Drea of Avon CT. He is also survived by his sister Elaine Gousse and his brother Dean Cusano.Joe was the retired Co-Owner/President of Motorcars Incorporated, an icon of the automotive Industry, selling cars (mainly Jaguars) nationally and internationally for over 40 years.Joe was a Graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston MA. He applied his artistic and engineering talents to all his automotive and architectural endeavors. He enjoyed designing and building show cars, automotive racing, boating, fishing and clamming on Martha's Vineyard.Joe's competitive nature drove him to create multiple show winning automobiles and earned him many podium finishes racing both in Corvette and Jaguar race cars.He lived a much loved and fun filled life and he will be deeply missed.A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. All letters of condolences can be mailed to P.O. Box 203, Higganum CT 06441.SincerelyThe Cusano Family
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.