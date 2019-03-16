Joseph Ferreira Lavado, known to many longtime friends simply as Smiley, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday morning March 14, 2019. Joseph was born in Hartford, Connecticut graduating from Hartford Public High School. He moved to East Hartford in 1966 where he was a resident for much of his life. Joseph was predeceased by his parents Joao Ferreira Lavado and his beloved mother Maria Nazereth (Pragano) Lavado, as well as his sisters Deolinda "Dolly" Manuel and Leopoldina "Pauline" Newell. Joseph leaves behind his loving companion Patricia T. Lavado, brothers John Lavado Jr. and Edward Lavado, sisters Eileen Crooks and Cynthia Gardner, children Laura Lavado Parker and her husband Randy, Teresa Lavado Maciolek and her husband Jim, and Michael Lavado and his wife Lisa, grandchildren David, Tricia, Anelia, Lewis, Joseph, Grace, Leo, Michael, and Gennaro, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Joseph was a US Navy veteran, a draftsman, a truck driver for Borden Dairy and Kendall Oil, the proprietor of the Bullpen Cafe in Hartford and the Liberty Pub Cafe in Southington, and a Licensed Practicing Nurse. He was an athlete playing semi-pro football adept at basketball, baseball, softball, darts, bowling, and golf. He drew great enjoyment from games of chance and skill, and an avid fisherman and a boat lover. Joseph was a lifelong accomplished artist. He was a valued ally, and a formidable adversary. No matter what he was his smile was with him. He will be missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Christopher Church, Saint Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 16, 2019