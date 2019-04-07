Joseph F. Mulready, Jr. passed away on April 2, 2019 in his home in West Hartford, CT. Joe was born April 30, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Hartford and West Hartford. He earned his B.A. in English from the College of the Holy Cross, M.A. in Music from the Hartt School of Music, and D.M.A. in Music Composition from Columbia University.After earning his M.A., Joe joined the faculty of Holy Cross as Professor of Music and Choral Director. While at Holy Cross, he also served as the Executive Director of the Worcester County Music Association. Joe's original composition mass was performed at the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the College. In 1970 Joe returned to the Hartt School as Professor of Composition and Musical Theory where he taught for 10 years before embarking on a career in private business.Joe had a long career as a Director of Music for several churches, spanning a period of over 50 years including 24 years at the Church of St. Dunstan in Glastonbury from which he retired in May of 2018. Joe volunteered much of his time to the promotion of education and the Arts in the Hartford region. He served on the Board of the Hartford Ballet, was a Regent of the University of Hartford, and longtime Chairman of the Board of the Hartt School from which he earned the distinguished Fuller Medal. Joe also received the Anchor Award in recognition for service to the University of Hartford.Joe was a devoted father who was involved as a coach and administrator in youth sports organizations in West Hartford including the youth basketball and soccer programs. He spoiled his grandchildren primarily by buying them ice cream against their parents' wishes. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years Carole and their children: Greg and his wife Laura, Kristin and her husband David and Colin and his wife Lindsey; eight grandchildren, Kathleen, Nicole, Ella, Meredith, Julianne, Danielle, Peter and Caroline Jane; his brothers Paul, Richard, Robert, Kevin and Christopher; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Marian (Bailey) and Joseph F. Mulready, Sr., and his sisters Mary Mulready Sullivan and Margaret Mulready. Joe was a smart, loving and caring person treasured by those who knew and worked with him. His way with words and sense of humor will be sorely missed. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Church of Saint Thomas the Apostle, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. Joe's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care they brought into their lives, with particular thanks to nursing aides Ann, Louise and Marjorie and to his primary nurse Raegan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to Church of St. Thomas the Apostle Food Pantry, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT 06119 https://stawh.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/FoodPantry or The Hartt Scholarship Fund, 200 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117 https://www.anchoronline.org/advancement-services/hartt-school/donate Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary