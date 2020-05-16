Joseph F. Regan, 79, of Vernon, beloved husband of 47 years to the late Patricia "Pat" (McCormack) Regan (2011), died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, the son of the late Francis Regan and Mary Odette, he grew up in Hartford and lived most of his life in Vernon. He was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1958, and he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut, Class of 1962. Prior to his retirement, Joe was employed in the Human Resources Department of The Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford for 31 years, and after that he was in the Human Resources Department of SpaceFitters, LLC in Bloomfield for 7 years. He was a communicant of St. Bernard Church in Rockville. He was a lifetime member of the Hartford BPOE Elks, and an avid UCONN men's and women's basketball fan. Joe enjoyed taking his daily walk, going to Court House Plus and running marathons and the yearly Manchester Road Race. He was the life of the party and he looked forward to playing the piano at holiday get togethers and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Joe Regan and his wife Karen of Tolland, and Heather Regan Curcio and her husband Barry of Tolland; four grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Patrick, and Jack, along with extended family and many dear friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. Joe's family would like to thank Hartford Hospital Nursing & Hospice Staff, Brookdale Buckingham, The Residence at South Windsor Farms, and Nutmeg Home Assistance Aides. Memorial Donations in Joe's name may made to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1058. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.