Joseph F. Riccardo, Jr., 86, formerly of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginny" C. Riccardo, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Holmquist) Riccardo, he was raised in the south end and graduated from Bulkeley High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Trinity College. Upon graduating, Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Army before entering a 36 year career at the Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Company. He started out in the Accounting Department going on to become an actuary. After heading up several departments, he retired as Aetna's Corporate Auditor. Joe was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a man whose focus and passion was his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Joseph was a great listener, an avid reader, and a brilliant conversationalist, earning him the nickname among his children as "the walking encyclopedia." He was also a warm, loving and extremely generous man who was accepting of everyone and welcomed anyone into his home. He and Ginny were active members of St. Gabriel Church in Windsor, and Joe will always be remembered for his faith, strength, and humility. His children and grandchildren will also always remember him for his favorite quote: "there's nothing new under the sun," which summed up his pragmatism, open-mindedness, and philosophical outlook on life. Joe loved to travel, and especially enjoyed summer vacations on the coast of southern Maine with his family. In his retirement, he and Virginia traveled extensively throughout Europe and the Caribbean. They also enjoyed frequent trips to NYC, especially during Christmas time, where they'd enjoy taking in a play on Broadway. A lifelong lover of music, and a musician himself, he was a member of the Glee Club at Trinity College and played the saxophone. He enjoyed listening to Classical, Big Band, sounds of the 40s and 50s, and Old Blue Eyes. Joe married the love of his life, Virginia, in 1957 and added three adoring children to their family, who survive him: Paul Riccardo of Simsbury; Susan Schooley and her husband Patrick of Simsbury; and Mark Riccardo and his wife Jennifer of New Hartford. Joe was predeceased by his brother Robert A. Riccardo of Portland, CT. He also leaves behind his beloved granddaughters, Shannon Schooley of Granby; Monica Schooley and her husband Burak of Rochester, NH; and Clarissa Schooley and her fiancée Michael of Chicago, IL; his sister, Joyce Meyer of FL and his sister-in-law Betty Carney of Manchester, CT; his loving nieces and nephews; as well as many other relatives and dear friends. His funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to the , 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online condolence or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020