Joseph Francis Smith, Sr., 81, of East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Hartford on October 11, 1939, a son of the late Walter and Ruth (Chaput) Smith, he had been a resident of East Hartford for 65 years. Joe was a graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford, class of 1957 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, Joe was employed for many years by General Dynamics as a Quality Control Engineer. Joe enjoyed volunteering at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor and loved gardening and working outside in his yard. He was a true animal lover and a sports enthusiast, and was an avid loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and UConn Women's basketball. Most of all Joe cherished his time with his sons and grandchildren. Joe is survived by two sons, Joseph F. Smith, Jr. and his fiancée Lisa Ellis of Middletown, Vernon Scott Smith and his wife Bopha of Salem; seven grandchildren, Brian Smith and Joshua Smith both of Middletown, Jamie Page and his wife Monica of Glastonbury, Heidi Lissabet and her husband Ernesto of East Hartford, True Smith, Liberty Smith, and Nola Smith all of Salem; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his former wife Joann and her husband Rex Bare who were the best of friends with Joe. In addition to his beloved parents, Joe was predeceased by two brothers, Walter Smith, Jr. of West Haven and Robert Smith of Cheshire. Private funeral service and burial with military honors will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com
