Joseph Francis Trustey, 83, of North Andover, MA, formerly of Glastonbury, CT passed away peacefully at his home on August 17, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Joseph F. and Kathleen (O'Reilly) Trustey. Joe was raised in Queens, NY and graduated from The State University of New York Maritime College at Fort Schuyler. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Commander with tours of duty including the Atlantic, Pacific, Carribean, and Mediterranean Oceans, serving as an engineering officer aboard the USS Miller, USS Falgout, and in the Navy Reserves. He earned an MBA from the University of Connecticut and worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 30 years on both military and commercial jet engines as a mechanical engineer, retiring as Manager of Technical Support for Pratt & Whitney's JT8D engine. Faith, family, and friends were central to his life. Joe married Carol Ann Bodell in 1961 and settled in Glastonbury, CT where they raised their family. Joe was actively involved in the community and church. He was a communicant of St. Dunstan Church where he taught religious education for 25 years, was a lector, and served multiple terms on the parish council, including as president. He served on the Glastonbury Public Schools Board of Education and was a lifetime member of the Irish American Home Society where he served as director. He also served on the Board of Directors of Meadow Hill Condo Association. He spent nearly a decade as a ministry volunteer at the men's and women's prisons in Niantic, CT and as a volunteer math tutor in Hartford, CT for young adults working toward their GED. Joe moved to BrightView Senior Living in North Andover in 2017 to be closer to family and quickly became a beloved member of the community. He was active in numerous clubs and activities including the Veterans Club, which he founded, and the Resident's Council. Joe's family is grateful to the residents and staff of BrightView for the community in which he thrived. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Carol with whom he shared 41 years of marriage until her death in 2003, his son Joseph F. Trustey, and his grandchildren Andrew Joseph Trustey and Anna Kathleen Trustey. Joe will be dearly missed by his family. He is survived by daughters Anne Marie Guggenberger and husband Kurt of North Andover, MA and Jeannie Sullivan and husband Kevin of Andover, MA; daughter-in-law Kristine (Anderson) Trustey and husband Sean McGraw of Wenham, MA; grandchildren Caroline and Claire Trustey; Joseph, Margaret, Amy, and William Guggenberger; Eleanor, John, and Ryan Sullivan; sisters Kathleen (Bill) Gyves of Mineola, NY, Patricia (Ted, dcd.) Mierzejewski of Levittown, NY, brother John (Jane) Trustey of East Williston, NY, and many nieces and nephews. ARRANGEMENTS: Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, at St. Michael Church, 196 Main Street, North Andover, MA. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17 Wickham Road, Glastonbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325 www.stjo.org
