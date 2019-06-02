Joseph Frank Wengzn, 83, of East Hartford, passed away on May 26, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. Joseph was born on June 14, 1935 in Hartford, son of the late Joseph E. and Rose (Duffy) Wengzn. He was the beloved husband of Beverly (Bantle) Wengzn for 62 years.He attended local schools and was a talented athlete in his youth. As a young man, he played baseball for the Burnside Eagles. Joseph proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a dedicated employee of Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 30 years. During his employment, he was promoted through various positions from welder to facility project engineer and traveled internationally for UTC.His passions were baseball, fishing, hunting and gardening. He always had a large garden in the backyard, and was known fondly as "Horseradish Joe". When his sons were young he helped coach their baseball teams and he taught them the fundamentals of fishing. He was a kind and loving husband and father devoted to his family. Joe was a diplomat by nature who had the ability to talk and get along with anyone. Joseph will be dearly missed by his wife Beverly, his son Michael of Manchester and his companion Amy, his son James of Colchester, 2 grandchildren Michael Jr., of Cromwell, and Ashley of Haddam and her companion AJ, Joanne Wengzn mother of his grandchildren, sister Delores Minnich and her husband Bob of Manchester and their family Brian and Amy. He will also be missed by his best friends: Steven Stolle and his wife JoAnn of RI., Nichole Richardson and her husband David of PA., Mike Berch and his wife Eva of Glastonbury. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Glastonbury Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com





