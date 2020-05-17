Joseph Firetto
1926 - 2020
Joseph Michael Firetto, 94, of Rocky Hill, formerly of New Britain, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Maple View Manor, Rocky Hill. Born in New Britain on January 2, 1926, he was the son of the late Angelo and Mary (DeSena) Firetto. During WWII, Joseph served honorably in the United States Navy. He worked in the New Britain school system for many years and was a member of the Elks Club and Marconi Club of New Britain. He is survived by his nephews, John Fradianni of Wethersfield and Richard Fradianni and his wife Venessa Marquis of East Lyme, as well as nieces, Donna, Lynn and Michelle. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosemarie Fradianni and his brothers, Santo, Michael and Paul Firetto. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date. Funeral services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
1 entry
May 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
