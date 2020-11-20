Dr. Flanagan was my daughters pediatrician. Sparkling personality, excellent

Dr., So much so , I took her to

Him until until she was 12.or 13. In the waiting room we both thought its time to move on, she was the oldest patient. We expressed our thoughts to Dr

He was so kind and under standing. Suggested who he thought would be a good fit.

We did go to this new Dr., who

was just as nice as Dr.

Flanagan. He did tell me, my daughter would be welcome to stay as long as she wanted to.

He was such a good Dr., good

man.

RIP Dr. Flanagan. Thank you for

taking care of my "little girl" who now is 48.yrs old and has a

PhD in Geriatrics.

Condolences to family and many friends

Our Lord is waiting for you.

God Bless You.

Libby and daughter









