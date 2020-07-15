To Jean, Michael, John, Leslie, Joseph and Mary; Sympathies to you all on Joe's passing. As I mentioned to Michael yesterday, Joe was larger than life to us Ricketson kids. We knew when Joe was in town on one of his whirlwind visits. My Dad called him "Hurricane Kane" When Joe, Frank Creamer and my dad got together, the ground would actually shake from all their foot stomping, loud story telling and roaring laughter. They were fun to be around. All the fun they had in life, has moved on to another venue and they're all together again.

We will miss Uncle Joe. God Bless all the Kane's during this difficult time.

Rest in peace Joe, you were one of the good guys.



Jamie Ricketson

