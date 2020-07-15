1/2
Joseph Francis Kane
1930 - 2020
Joseph Francis Kane died July 11, 2020 in Boston, MA, following complications after surgery. Joseph Kane, 90, son of the late M. Joseph and Ruth Langdon Kane, was born in Hartford, Connecticut on February 12, 1930. He attended St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT and The Abbey School in Simsbury, CT. Mr. Kane graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1952 with a degree in Civil Engineering. After college Mr. Kane served in the United States Navy for three and a half years. Upon graduating Officers Candidate School, he was assigned to the USS Power, a destroyer in the Atlantic Fleet. After his service in the Navy, he joined the Michael Kane Brick Company in Middletown, Connecticut, founded by his grandfather Michael Kane in 1873. In 1962 Mr. Kane established The Kane-Gonic Brick Corporation in Gonic, NH. His company was one of the foremost manufacturers of waterstruck antique brick in New England. Kane-Gonic brick was an esthetic standard for the Boston region, and included projects at the Boston Museum of Science, and Harvard University and MIT campuses, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul, Minnesota. After selling The Kane-Gonic Brick Corporation, Mr. Kane joined his family at The Kane Company, a commercial/industrial real estate firm in Portsmouth, NH until he died. In addition to his professional career, Mr. Kane played a significant role in many non-profits and charitable causes. In the 1970's, he raised money for the Boys Club of America in Rochester, NH for the construction of a hockey arena. He was a long-time supporter of the St. Charles Children's Home in Rochester, and a member of the Knights of Malta. An avid golfer, Mr. Kane joined the board of the New Hampshire Golf Association (NHGA) in 2005 and served as President from 2015 - 2016. He was instrumental in bringing the US Junior Amateur to The Golf Club of New England. Prior to that event the USGA had never hosted a national championship in New Hampshire. In 2019, the NHGA established an award in his honor entitled The Joe Kane Distinguished Service Award. In addition to his work with the NHGA, Mr. Kane was a United States Golf Association rules official and served on the US Senior Amateur Golf Committee. He was a member of The Kittansett Club, The Golf Club of New England, as well as the Cocheco Country Club. His past memberships included The Mid Ocean Club in Bermuda and Royal Liverpool Golf Club Hoylake, England. Mr. Kane leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Jean Mulville Kane of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; his children, Michael and his wife Jamee of North Hampton, NH, John and his wife Bodine of Miami, FL, Lesley Szynal and her husband Rene of Annapolis, MD, and Joseph Kane, Jr. of New York City; and his grandchildren, Alexandra and John Szynal, Carter, Addison, and Grace Kane. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Alexandra Kane of Boston, MA. He was predeceased by his brothers, Lt. Michael Joseph Kane, and Lawrence Langdon Kane. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Corpus Christi Parish in Portsmouth, NH, followed by a private burial in Norfolk, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Charles School in Rochester, or the charitable fund established in his name at the New Hampshire Golf Association. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
To Jean, Michael, John, Leslie, Joseph and Mary; Sympathies to you all on Joe's passing. As I mentioned to Michael yesterday, Joe was larger than life to us Ricketson kids. We knew when Joe was in town on one of his whirlwind visits. My Dad called him "Hurricane Kane" When Joe, Frank Creamer and my dad got together, the ground would actually shake from all their foot stomping, loud story telling and roaring laughter. They were fun to be around. All the fun they had in life, has moved on to another venue and they're all together again.
We will miss Uncle Joe. God Bless all the Kane's during this difficult time.
Rest in peace Joe, you were one of the good guys.
Jamie Ricketson
Family
July 14, 2020
To the Kane Family:

On behalf of a grateful nation, and the Department of NH, VFW/Auxiliary District #7, we wish to acknowledge your loved one's service to our country, and send our deepest condolences on your loss.

District #7 Chaplain,
Cathy Burns
July 14, 2020
A good man. a great man.... I thoroughly enjoyed his company, his wit and wisdom with each and every opportunity that presented itself. We spoke just a couple weeks ago, I'm glad we did. Rest easy my friend.
Thomas Lavigne
Friend
July 14, 2020
The few times I met Joe, he was always so gregarious, funny and kind. His passing will leave such an empty place in the lives he touched. My heartfelt sympathy to the Kane Family.
Madelyn Theodore
July 14, 2020
A remarkable And enjoyable gentleman. It was an honor and pleasure to have known him.
Micki Linen
Friend
July 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go with you.
George McQuilken
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
Such a wonderful and kind gentleman always. His loss will be felt deeply by our entire community. Deepest sympathy to everyone in the Kane family. I am fortunate I had the chance to see him recently and cook for him one more time. Love and hugs to all. Please let me know if there is anything I can do.
Mark Segal
Acquaintance
