Joseph Francis Niewinski, 72, of Bolton, formerly of Vernon, loving husband of 47 years to Patrice "Pat" (Grant) Niewinski, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Joe was born on December 13, 1947 in Hartford, the only child of the late Felix and Beatrice (Usher) Niewinski. Raised in Rockville, Joe was a 1967 graduate of Rockville High School and a 1970 graduate of A.I. Prince Technical School. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War as a mechanic in the 79th Engineer Battalion. Joe was a Machinist, Welder, and Steel Fabricator by trade. He began his career at Griswold Tool & Die as an apprentice where he began to develop his lifelong skills and strong work ethic. He moved on to work for Shepard Steel, Dyco Industries, and finally Peening Technologies. Joe never officially retired from Peening because he derived so much satisfaction from working with a team to solve complex problems and complete important projects. Joe was interested in everything. He could fix your car, your lawn mower, your plumbing, and build you anything from a cedar strip canoe to an intricate staircase handrail. If he needed a part, he would make it rather than buy it. He loved gardening and filled the house with seedlings until May when he could finally plant them and watch them grow. Over the years Joe enjoyed skiing with friends; attending car shows; taking long motorcycle rides; going skeet and trap shooting; watching UConn Women's Basketball games; baking bread; and listening to Bluegrass music. In addition to his loving wife Pat, Joe leaves behind his two daughters and sons-in-law, Andrea and Christian Grondin and Lisa and Luke Gaumond all of Vernon; his two grandsons, Cameron Grondin and Alex Grondin; his beloved dog, Ruby; and many other family members and friends. Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation and shared memories at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road in Vernon on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-4 pm. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks and honor social distancing. There will be a private family burial in St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.