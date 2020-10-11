1/2
Joseph Francis Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Francis Riley, 73, of Cromwell, CT, husband of Patricia (Ruel) Riley for twenty-five years, passed away on October 2, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born in Niskayuna, NY, he was the son of Elizabeth (Normandeau) Riley of Ballston Spa, NY and the late Wyman Riley. Joe lived in Cromwell since 1980 and was employed with the PGA Tour at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for twenty-nine years. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam receiving the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He enjoyed traveling and always looked forward to playing Santa Claus for family, friends and members of the club no matter how far he had to travel. Joe loved his family and friends and was always willing to help out with anything. Along with his wife and mother, Joe is survived by his son, Todd A. Riley of Broad Brook; one stepson, Rodney Gotowala and his wife, Jeri of Bristol; three stepdaughters, Corinne Gotowala of Bristol, Marsha Krolikowski and her husband, James of Bristol and Brenda Gray and her husband Ricky of Torrance, CA; his sister, Betty Churchill and her husband Glen of Hartford, NY; a niece, Heidi Sprouse of Johnstown, NY; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the spring due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. The Cromwell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved