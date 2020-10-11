Joe was a true hero, to his country, family and all those who knew him. His smile and happy demeanor lit up a room. Ever accommodating to anyone who needed his help, Joe could be counted on to figure out a solution.

Condolences to his family, most particularly to his beautiful wife, "Red". Their love story would inspire a true romance novel.

Rest in peace Joe. The world will be a lonelier place without you.

Elaine Glaski