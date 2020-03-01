Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, Immaculate Conception Church,
New Hartford, CT
Joseph Frank Lavoie


1930 - 2020
Joseph Frank Lavoie Obituary
NEW HARTFORD – Joseph Frank "Frenchie" Lavoie, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Rinette (Cyr) Lavoie for 62 years. Born July 31, 1930 in Hamlin, ME; the son of the late Antoine and Fabiola (Beaulieu) Lavoie. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford from 4 – 7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, New Hartford at 10 AM with Military Honors. Visit online for full obituary and guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2020
