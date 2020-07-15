Joseph Frank Surwill, Sr. 73, of Henrico, North Carolina passed away peacefully at his home on July 2, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1946 in Norwich, Connecticut and grew up in Colchester. Known to many as "Butch" he was the son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Hills) Surwill. Joseph was a Veteran serving in the United States Airforce as an Airmen with the 835th Civil Engineering Squadron (TAC) attaining rank of Sergeant (SGT E-4) at McConnell AFB in Wichita, Kansas. He retired from The Traveler's Insurance Company in Hartford, CT after working in Data Processing for over 20 years; was a business entrepreneur opening a Cherrybrook Pet Supply Store in Manchester, CT and Dunn-Rite Cleaning Services in Wethersfield, CT before retiring to North Carolina. Joseph was a former member of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club, Chapter D in Coventry, CT; a former member of Lake Gaston Resort Men's Bowling League #300 in Gasburg, VA before becoming an active member of the Mixed Bowling League #304. He loved sharing time and traveling with his family and enjoyed being out in nature, boating, fishing, camping, and traveling around the country to almost every state. Joseph was an avid sports fan who closely followed the New England Patriots, Washington Redskins, UCONN, Nascar and enjoyed coaching football and umpiring baseball. He had a love of raising and showing his champion Rottweilers. Joseph had a wonderful sense of humor like none, a boyish charm, generous heart, and a broad smile that would light up any room. He was a great source of strength and comfort to many and will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Diane (Miller) Surwill, of North Carolina; his children Anne Marie (James) Lussier of Georgia, Joseph Surwill, Jr. of Colchester, Kimberly Allard of Vernon, Wayne (Donna) Allard of East Hartland, Michelle (John) Rawson of Ellington; nephew Luke Surwill of Ellington; granddaughters Chellsie Ann, Hailey, Tina, Alyssa; grandson John, numerous great grandchildren, extended family and friends near and far. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother William Surwill and granddaughter Alisa Marie Allard. Walk through calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 18th, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm directly at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester, (please wear a mask and maintain social distancing), followed by a 1 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrews Catholic Church with Father Richard Officiating. Burial with full Military Honors to follow in the New St. Andrews Cemetery, Colchester. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, American Heart Association
or Patriot Guard Riders. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com