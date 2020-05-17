Joseph G. Philippon, 96, of Manchester, CT and formerly of Hartford, beloved husband for 59 years of the late Whilomena L. Philippon, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born October 28, 1923 in Quebec, son of Alexcina Gagne and Odias Philippon. Mr. Philippon was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. A resident of Manchester since 1972, he was a member of the Manchester Country Club, St. Teresa (Bridget) Parish and the Manchester Senior Center. Mr. Philippon retired from Sheet Metal Union Local 40. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by two children, Michael Philippon and his wife Kathleen of Avon, Dianne Philippon of Seattle, WA, two grandsons, Joel Traylor of Los Angeles, CA and Alexander Fielding and his wife Shannon of Seattle, niece and caretaker friend Kathleen Oliveira, and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed. A service with Military Funeral Honors will be at the Hillstown Rd. Veterans Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; flowers cannot be received. Memorial donations may be made to Manchester Senior Center, 549 Middle Tpke East, Manchester, CT 06040. To sign an online guestbook visit www.manchesterfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.