Joseph G. Philippon
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph G. Philippon, 96, of Manchester, CT and formerly of Hartford, beloved husband for 59 years of the late Whilomena L. Philippon, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born October 28, 1923 in Quebec, son of Alexcina Gagne and Odias Philippon. Mr. Philippon was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. A resident of Manchester since 1972, he was a member of the Manchester Country Club, St. Teresa (Bridget) Parish and the Manchester Senior Center. Mr. Philippon retired from Sheet Metal Union Local 40. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by two children, Michael Philippon and his wife Kathleen of Avon, Dianne Philippon of Seattle, WA, two grandsons, Joel Traylor of Los Angeles, CA and Alexander Fielding and his wife Shannon of Seattle, niece and caretaker friend Kathleen Oliveira, and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed. A service with Military Funeral Honors will be at the Hillstown Rd. Veterans Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; flowers cannot be received. Memorial donations may be made to Manchester Senior Center, 549 Middle Tpke East, Manchester, CT 06040. To sign an online guestbook visit www.manchesterfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Manchester Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved