Joseph "Don" Gallant
1929 - 2020
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Joseph "Don" Gallant, 90, was called to eternal life at Hartford Hospital. Born in Martha's Vineyard, MA on November 19, 1929, he was the son of the late Arcade & Florida (Goguen) Gallant. He was a longtime Newington resident and former owner of Don's Speed Shop. Besides his parents and several siblings, he was predeceased by a son Raymond H. Gallant Sr. in 2018. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 68 years, Claire (Lamarre) Gallant, his children Donald J. Gallant and his wife Judith, Andrea M. Gallant, Adrien Gallant and his wife Renee, Renee D. Gallant-Milano, Paul G. Gallant and his wife Debbie, a daughter in law Linda W. Gallant, his siblings, Geneva Veveiros, Gertrude Meloni, Edward Gallant and his wife Jaqueline, & Anne Bowman, his grandchildren Raymond, Michael, Luke, Shane, & Benjamin, and a great grandson Silas. Currently, arrangements are private and a public memorial will be announced with a complete obituary in the Hartford Courant at a time to be announced when public safety permits. Arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with Don's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
