On Sunday, April 26, 2020 Newington resident Joseph "Don" Gallant, Connecticut's Pioneer Drag Racer, was called to eternal rest following a life well lived. Born in Edgartown, MA on Martha's Vineyard Island on Nov 19, 1929 he was the son of the late Arcade and Florida (Goguen) Gallant. He honorably served his country and learned his trade in the US Army during World War II. Throughout Don's life, he enjoyed his family. They spent many happy weekends and vacations at their beachfront cottage on West Island, Mass. He enjoyed clambakes, beach parties, July 4th fireworks and bonfires, always remembering to thank God for his many blessings of family and friends. Don and his wife Claire settled in CT in the early 50's. His love of all things mechanical drew him to the burgeoning sport of hot rodding and drag racing which was becoming so popular with post WWII veterans. His profession began while running an Atlantic station on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield, CT. As demand grew for hot rod and racing products, he was able to turn his passion into a lifelong career, opening Don's Automotive Specialties aka Don's Speed Shop in 1953. During the 50's Don raced and sponsored various race cars from his shop throughout the Northeast and beyond. His famous 1927 Ford "Gold Rush" roadster and 1955 Chevy "Golden Gasser" were fixtures at drag strips and autorama's throughout the Northeast. Don also participated in early stock car racing and even sponsored a car driven on the beach at Daytona in the early days of Nascar. He pioneered drag racing by participating in the sport at its infancy and also introduced many car lovers from different circles to the sport making lifelong friends along the way. One of these introductions led to the development of CT's own drag strip in the early 60's. During the 60's to mid-70's, the top level of Drag Racing became a professional sport and Don was there to greet it. During this time, with dedicated friends, his shop campaigned 3 top fuel dragsters and a pro stock car at the highest level of the sport throughout the country as well as numerous cars in all different levels of drag racing, all while helping many people involved in the sport and car culture of the time. It was during this era in 1967, that the car club CT Street Rod Association was formed, of which Don was an original founding member. This non-profit charitable organization continues today. Throughout his life he received many notable awards and trophies. Most recently in 2014 the charitable organization, CT Special Olympics
Dream Ride, honored Don with a lifetime achievement award recognizing his philanthropic efforts in the car hobby throughout the Northeast. He continued his involvement in his business and the sport of racing throughout his life, making his last trip down the drag strip in his "Gold Rush" Roadster at the age of 84. He is predeceased by his son Raymond H. Gallant Sr. in 2018. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 68 years, Claire (Lamarre) Gallant, his children Donald J. Gallant and his wife Judith, Andrea M. Gallant, Adrien Gallant and his wife Renee, Renee D. Gallant-Milano, Paul G. Gallant and his wife Debbie, a daughter in law Linda W. Gallant. Siblings who predeceased him are; Raymond, Herman, Leo, Robert, Jeanette and Janice. He leaves his siblings, Geneva Veveiros, Gertrude Milone, Edward Gallant and his wife Jaqueline, & Anne Bowman. Don also leaves grandchildren Raymond, Michael, Luke, Shane, Benjamin, Brett and Derek, and two great grandchildren Silas and Lilah. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 24th, at 11:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. Military honors will follow outside of the church. Attendees are encouraged to bring their classic cars. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the CT Special Olympics
@give.specialolympics.org. Social distancing guidelines, capacity limitations and mask requirements will be strictly enforced.
