Joseph Gabriel Gryckiewicz, Jr., 93 of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in and raised in New Britain to the late Joseph and Helen (Kaminski) Gryckiewicz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Jerome Church, 1010 Slater Rd., New Britain at 10AM with military honors to follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jerome Church in New Britain: St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 1010 Slater Rd., New Britain, CT 06053. To see Joseph's full obituary, or leave online condolences, please visit: http://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019
