Joseph Guy Berube
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Guy Berube, 87, of Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born in Grand Falls, N.B., Canada, the son of the late Ludger and Alice (Cote) Berube. He joined the U. S. Army in 1950, after his basic training, he was sent to Germany. He served as a chef for eight years, and spent his last years stationed in East Windsor, CT. When he was discharged, Joe settled in Hartford, CT and worked for White Oak Construction Co., as a foreman. After working in construction, Joe was a Chef for the Bond Restaurant in Hartford. People came from all over to eat his delicious Thanksgiving Dinner. He was predeceased by three brothers, Emile, Frank and Albenie. Joe is survived by two brothers, Clarence and Martin, a sister Imelda of Caribou, Me; many nieces and nephews in Connecticut and Canada, also many cousins in Connecticut and a good friend of the family, Roy Moekle, who has been very helpful. Funeral Services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved