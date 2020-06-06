Joseph Guy Berube, 87, of Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born in Grand Falls, N.B., Canada, the son of the late Ludger and Alice (Cote) Berube. He joined the U. S. Army in 1950, after his basic training, he was sent to Germany. He served as a chef for eight years, and spent his last years stationed in East Windsor, CT. When he was discharged, Joe settled in Hartford, CT and worked for White Oak Construction Co., as a foreman. After working in construction, Joe was a Chef for the Bond Restaurant in Hartford. People came from all over to eat his delicious Thanksgiving Dinner. He was predeceased by three brothers, Emile, Frank and Albenie. Joe is survived by two brothers, Clarence and Martin, a sister Imelda of Caribou, Me; many nieces and nephews in Connecticut and Canada, also many cousins in Connecticut and a good friend of the family, Roy Moekle, who has been very helpful. Funeral Services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.