Deacon Joseph Guzauckas, 81, of Wethersfield, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the loving husband of 57 years to Rosann (Cole) Guzauckas and father of four daughters, Theresa Guzauckas of Windsor, Mary Fournier of Enfield, Cathy Schultz of South Glastonbury and Carol Kavanagh of Hebron. He was also the grandfather to Hannah and Ben Schultz, "their Pop-Pop". He was born and raised in New Britain and was predeceased by his parents Nellie and Joseph Guzauckas; his brothers John and Donald; his sisters, Eva, Julie, Jean, Cele and Terry. Joe loved people and loved to hear and tell a good story. He worked as an Industrial Salesman for many years. He moved his family to Baltimore for ten years, prior to moving back to Connecticut to work and live, but often enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, MD. Later in life, Joe felt a calling to the Deaconate and was ordained to the Archdiocese of Hartford in 2007. He served as a Deacon "Joe" at Holy Spirit Church in Newington and was an honorary member in the 3rd and 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and he even made a hole-in-one. Joe loved playing the harmonica, by ear, listening to music and watching his grandchildren do anything. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, (June 25), 11:30 am at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Annunciation Parish, 183 Church St., Newington. Burial will be St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. As Joe was a Diabetic, in his memory, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.