Deacon Joseph Guzauckas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deacon Joseph Guzauckas, 81, of Wethersfield, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the loving husband of 57 years to Rosann (Cole) Guzauckas and father of four daughters, Theresa Guzauckas of Windsor, Mary Fournier of Enfield, Cathy Schultz of South Glastonbury and Carol Kavanagh of Hebron. He was also the grandfather to Hannah and Ben Schultz, "their Pop-Pop". He was born and raised in New Britain and was predeceased by his parents Nellie and Joseph Guzauckas; his brothers John and Donald; his sisters, Eva, Julie, Jean, Cele and Terry. Joe loved people and loved to hear and tell a good story. He worked as an Industrial Salesman for many years. He moved his family to Baltimore for ten years, prior to moving back to Connecticut to work and live, but often enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, MD. Later in life, Joe felt a calling to the Deaconate and was ordained to the Archdiocese of Hartford in 2007. He served as a Deacon "Joe" at Holy Spirit Church in Newington and was an honorary member in the 3rd and 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and he even made a hole-in-one. Joe loved playing the harmonica, by ear, listening to music and watching his grandchildren do anything. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, (June 25), 11:30 am at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Annunciation Parish, 183 Church St., Newington. Burial will be St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. As Joe was a Diabetic, in his memory, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
The Church of the Holy Spirit, Annunciation Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved