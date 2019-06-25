Joseph J. Briganti, widower of Gilmay (Michaud) Briganti, passed away June 22, 2019. A Kensington resident since 1956, he was born in New Britain on Feb. 28, 1922. He was the son of Paul and Grace (Cimino) Briganti, and attended New Britain public schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Oct. of 1942 and was assigned to the USS Makin Island aircraft carrier CVE 93. He did duty in the South Pacific and earned 5 battle stars, being honorably discharged in 1946. He married Gilmay Michaud in 1952. Upon discharge, he attended St. Michael's College in Vermont (graduating 1950), the College of CT (CCSU), earned a Master's Degree from Hillyer and a Sixth Year Certificate from the U of Hartford. Joe was an elementary teacher in the Farmington School system retiring in 1983. He was an active member of St. Paul Church in Kensington and served on the parish council and was a usher there for 35 years. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and UCONN Men's and Women's teams. Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. With Joe family came first. He is survived by his son, Paul and wife Diana (of Columbia). He deeply cherished his two grandsons and their wives; Michael and Kelly (PA), Christopher and Brianna (CT). Within the past 2 months he became a proud great-grandfather to Sofia Grace (CT) and Nora Emerson (PA). He is also survived by two sisters, Josephine Borselle and Sophie Conti, a brother Michael, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Janice. Joe thrived on social interactions and enjoyed people from all walks of life. His motto was "if I can make you happy, then I am happy". Friends and Family are invited to call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home at 96 Main St. Kensington on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00 PM. Everyone is directed to go directly to St. Paul Church 485 Alling St. Kensington on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery New Britain. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary