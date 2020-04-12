Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Della Badia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Della Badia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Della Badia, Joseph J. entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2020. Devoted husband of 60 years to Florence (Ford). Joe was the loving son of the late Antonio and Teresa and beloved brother of the late Anne Guglielmo. Joe is survived by his only daughter, Darlene Abbate, who was his pride and joy, and her husband Robert of Tolland, CT. He was the cherished grandfather of Alec, Justin and Matthew Abbate. Joe is also survived by his sister Albina Watkins of Yorktown Heights, NY and many nieces and nephews. Joe served proudly in the United States Army. His kindness and quiet resolve will never be forgotten. Joe dedicated his life to his wife and his family. He was loved by all who knew him. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury, CT on 4/11/20. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers kindly make donations to the . For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -