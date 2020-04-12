|
Della Badia, Joseph J. entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2020. Devoted husband of 60 years to Florence (Ford). Joe was the loving son of the late Antonio and Teresa and beloved brother of the late Anne Guglielmo. Joe is survived by his only daughter, Darlene Abbate, who was his pride and joy, and her husband Robert of Tolland, CT. He was the cherished grandfather of Alec, Justin and Matthew Abbate. Joe is also survived by his sister Albina Watkins of Yorktown Heights, NY and many nieces and nephews. Joe served proudly in the United States Army. His kindness and quiet resolve will never be forgotten. Joe dedicated his life to his wife and his family. He was loved by all who knew him. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury, CT on 4/11/20. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers kindly make donations to the . For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020